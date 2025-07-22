Yungblud produced K-pop idols TOMORROW X TOGETHER's rocky song Ghost Girl Yungblud produced a song that channels his rock star vibe on the latest TOMORROW X TOGETHER record. SHARE SHARE TOMORROW X TOGETHER had Yungblud producer their rocky song Ghost Girl

Yungblud produced K-pop idols TOMORROW X TOGETHER's rocky song Ghost Girl.

YEONJUN from the Seoul quintet penned the solo track for the group's final album in the Star Chapter series, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, and he explained he wanted to channel the British rocker's "vibe" on the track - which "wasn't easy".

Referring to his debut solo mixtape, 2024's GGUM, he told USA Today: "For GGUM, I focus mostly on rap and dance for that track, but for Ghost Girl, it's more about vocals.

"This time around, it's a rock genre, and Yungblud produced it for me. I really wanted to live up to his vibe. It wasn't very easy, but it was a very exciting challenge I was willing to take on."

For the first time since debuting in 2019, all five members - also including SOOBIN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI - contributed solo tracks to the album, putting their unique artistry and personas on show.

Band leader SOOBIN noted how the music he contributed is relatable.

Asked what inspired him, he told the outlet: "When I look back on the past instalments that I was part of creating, I think I get inspiration from a lot of different things.

"It could be the members, my family members, the fans ... the themes that we talk about in our songs are something that's very everyday and something that everyone can really relate to."

The album arrived nearly two years after their last full-length project The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

The band delve deep into the power of connection on the thought-provoking collection.





Built on trap-heavy beats and dreamy piano motifs, the lead single, Beautiful Strangers, is a cinematic tale of unconventional love.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER recently announced the ACT : TOMORROW world tour.

This year, the band made their European tour debut, including their first UK headline show on March 25 at London’s The O2.

The new tour's title is about "moving forward together toward a promised tomorrow."

ACT : TOMORROW kicks off in Seoul on August 22 and 23 at Gocheok Sky Dome and will be available for online live streaming on Weverse.

Recently, the band shared the standalone track Love Language and said they intended to make their fans' "hearts flutter" with the tune.

The Star Chapter: TOGETHER is now streaming on platforms worldwide.



