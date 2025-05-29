Fifth Harmony rumoured for 2026 reunion tour - sans Camila Cabello Fifth Harmony are reportedly planning a 10th anniversary reunion tour for their album '7/27'. SHARE SHARE Fifth Harmony allegedly plotting 2026 tour and documentary

Fifth Harmony are reportedly in talks to reunite - without Camila Cabello.

Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui continued until 2018 after 'Havana' hitmaker Camila quit in 2016 to launch a solo career.

There have been rumours of them reuniting since, and the latest comes from "multiple sources" at The Hollywood Reporter, who claim the girls are plotting something big for 2026 to mark the 10th anniversary of their second studio album, 2016's '7/27', and the mega-hit 'Work From Home' featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

