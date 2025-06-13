Calum Hood shuts down 5 Seconds of Summer split rumours as he releases debut solo album Calum Hood has shared his deeply personal debut solo album, ORDER chaos ORDER. SHARE SHARE Calum Hood has dispelled 5 Seconds of Summer split rumours as he releases his debut solo album

5 Seconds of Summer's Calum Hood has dispelled rumours suggesting the boy band has split.

The 29-year-old Aussie - who has released his debut solo album, ORDER chaos ORDER, today (13.06.25) - has addressed speculation the pop rock band are over, insisting the group is "thriving".

Speaking at an intimate solo gig at Pleasure Club in Newtown on Thursday (12.06.25) for Nova's Red Room, Calum is quoted by the DailyMail.com as saying: : "Emphatically, 5SOS is not over and actually, quite thriving.

"This might be a bit weird to people but we revel in doing things people think we shouldn't do.'

On the album's track Dark Circles, he even ponders how "devastating" not being in 5SOS would be.

He said: "Obviously it's a question that's coming up a lot with all these solo things happening. 'Is the band OK?'"

Calum continued: "The answer is the band is great, but (for that song) it was on my mind that if s*** hit the fan, it would be devastating for me. I've spent half my life in the band, it has shaped who I am."

Addressing the hearsay among fans, he said: "There's a big joke amongst the fans that 'Oh, he's actually talking', which is really funny.'

"In the band, I guess I'm the more reserved one but I actually have a f****** lot to say!"

Elsewhere, Calum admitted he has no plans to tour his first album.

He said: "It was such a big deal for me just to release this music.

"When there is another record, if there's space and the time allows and it feels good, then we will see what happens about touring."

On his deeply personal album, he said in a statement: “My lyrics come from a place of purity.

Growing up, the whole reason I wanted to do music was so that I could write songs. It was important to pay homage to that side of my younger self.”

5 Seconds of Summer - whose hits include She Looks So Perfect and Youngblood - released the single Lighter featuring Galantis and David Guetta in March 2024.

Stream and buy ORDER chaos ORDER here.











