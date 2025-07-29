Paul Weller curates second Gig for Gaza benefit concert with Primal Scream and Inhaler Paul Weller, Primal Scream, Inhaler lead the lineup for Gig for Gaza 2025. SHARE SHARE Paul Weller is putting on a second Gig for Gaza charity event in October

Paul Weller has unveiled the lineup for his second Gig for Gaza event with performances by Primal Scream, Inhaler, and Maverick Sabre.

Set to take place at the TROXY in London on Friday, October 17, the concert will raise urgent funds for those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Every penny raised will go directly to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and Gaza Forever, two highly respected organisations providing on-the-ground support in Gaza. Their work includes delivering food parcels, critical medical supplies, and emergency shelter to civilians facing the devastating impacts of ongoing conflict. Additionally, both organisations focus on developing local capacity and skills to ensure the long-term development of the Palestinian healthcare system.

Weller said: “This event is more than just a fantastic night of music—it's a chance to stand in solidarity with those enduring unimaginable hardship and to contribute meaningfully to life-saving humanitarian aid.

“Every ticket sold and every donation made will help bring relief and hope to people who need it most.”

The evening will also feature guest speakers and short films, offering further insight into the ongoing crisis and the essential work being carried out by MAP and Gaza Forever.

The artwork for the event has been designed by Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack, who have consistently used their platform to demand an immediate end to the brutal occupation and oppression of the Palestinian people.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 1, at 10am via SEE Tickets and Dice.fm.

It follows the success of the 2024 Gig for Gaza at London's Brixton Academy, which raised more than £125,000 for aid efforts.

The concert featured performances from Kneecap, Primal Scream, Paloma Faith, and Liam Bailey.











