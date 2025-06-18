Paul Weller among hundreds of supporters spotted backing Kneecap star Mo Chara at London court Paul Weller was spotted showing his support for Kneecap's Mo Chara, who was placed on unconditional bail at his terror charge hearing on Wednesday (18.06.25). SHARE SHARE Mo Chara has been placed on unconditional bail and will next appear in court on August 20

Kneecap's Mo Chara has been unconditionally bailed after facing a terror charge.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday (18.06.25) that the issue was with the member of the Irish rap trio - whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh - "displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah" at their O2 Forum Kentish Town gig in London in November 2024, not voicing his opinions on Israel and Palestine, which he's "well within his rights" to do.