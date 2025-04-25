Jessie J makes triumphant return with new single No Secrets Jessie J is back with her first new music since 2021. SHARE SHARE Jessie J makes triumphant return with new single 'No Secrets'

Jessie J is back with her first new song in four years, ‘No Secrets’.

The raw alt-pop ballad tackles "themes of loss, trauma and the impact of social media."

Jessie said of the song: “This song is super personal but I hope it can be relative to anyone’s life. I’m a very honest person; I say it how it is, and I share with the world a lot of things that most people don’t, but always with a little humour. Humour is key.

"The music has really gotten me through.”

It's the first new music from Jessie since 2021's 'I Want Love'. Following the release, Jessie revealed she had been diagnosis with Ménière's disease - a disease of the inner ear that is characterized by potentially severe and incapacitating episodes of vertigo, tinnitus, hearing loss, and a feeling of fullness in the ear - and also suffered an unrelated miscarriage.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker will follow it up with the single ‘Living My Best Life’, produced by Ryan Tedder, on May 16, from her upcoming sixth studio album.

Jessie - who became a mother to a son with partner Chanan Colman in 2023 - recently revealed she has gone back to 2010 on the follow-up to 2018's 'R.O.S.E.'.

Speaking live on stage at Ronnie Scott's world-famous Jazz club in London, she was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "I truly feel like I’ve gone back to 2010, but 2.0.

“My worth and my value is more than anything. Any success, any achievement, any chart number, any album sale.

“It just makes me feel so powerful and roots me deep back in the ground when I need it.”

The 'Bang Bang' hitmaker has teamed up with producer Ryan Tedder for the album and will be releasing the lead single 'No Secrets' later this month, which she insisted will "set the tone" for what is to come.



