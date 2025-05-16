Wolf Alice return as Ellie Rowsell channels her inner Axl Rose on Bloom Baby Bloom Wolf Alice have released their heavy rock song 'Bloom Baby Bloom' from their forthcoming LP 'The Clearing'. SHARE SHARE Wolf Alice have returned with a new song and unveiled their comeback album

Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell channels her inner Axl Rose on the band's comeback single, 'Bloom Baby Bloom'.

The follow-up to 2021's 'Blue Weekend' will finally arrive on June 29.

It's produced by studio wizard Greg Kurstin - who is known for his work with Adele, Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher - and marks their first major label release on Sony Music.

The singer and guitarist explained that she has often used the guitar "as a shield" and wanted her voice to take flight on this record.

Speaking about 'Bloom Baby Bloom' Rowsell said: “I wanted a rock song, to focus on the performance element of a rock song and sing like Axl Rose, but to be singing a song about being a woman.

“I’ve used the guitar as a shield in the past, playing it has perhaps been some way to reject the ‘girl singer in band’ trope, but I wanted to focus on my voice as a rock instrument so it’s been freeing to put the guitar down and reach a point where I don’t feel like I need to prove that I’m a musician.”

Fans can expect "a classic pop/rock album that nods to the ‘70s while remaining rooted firmly in the present."

A press release added of 'The Clearing: “If Fleetwood Mac wrote an album today in North London, you’d get somewhere close to this run of effortlessly grand tracks, each as distinct as the last.







