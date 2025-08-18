Karol G to perform at NFL halftime show in Brazil Karol G will perform at the NFL halftime show when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil next month. SHARE SHARE Karol G will be performing during the NFL halftime show for the sports league's debut in South America

Karol G will perform for the halftime show of YouTube’s first-ever broadcast of an NFL game.

The Colombian singer will be performing when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil on 5 September.

The event will also mark the NFL’s debut in South America.

The Bichota singer said in a statement: “I’m so excited to be part of YouTube’s first-ever NFL live broadcast, it’s truly an honour and a moment I’m so proud to be part of.

“I’ve watched many NFL halftime shows over the years and now having this opportunity to bring my music to this global stage means the world to me.

"I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in São Paulo and fans all around the world.”

Other stars, including Kamasi Washington and Ana Castela are also set to perform at the major sports event.

