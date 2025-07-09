Karol G - a look at her new music video ‘Papasito’ The new tune is from the star’s latest album ‘Tropicoqueta’. SHARE SHARE Karol G has shared the behind-the-scenes process of shooting her new music video ‘Papasito’.

Karol G has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shooting her new music video ‘Papasito’ on her official YouTube channel.

The song is from ‘Tropicoqueta’, her latest album, released in June. The vibrant video features the Colombian star mixing English and Spanish as she tries to win over a man, played by actor Danny Ramirez.

Karol - whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro - daydreams about being a Latina vedette in the colorful video clip.

In one part of the video, Karol tries to motivate her crew.

She says: “We are all rockstars. Let’s kill it. It’s gonna be hard times for Latinos, so we’re gonna do our best.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Karol explained the inspiration behind her new album: “The visual narrative of Tropicoqueta is inspired by the Latina vedettes from many years ago, who were criticized a lot because they used their bodies to put on a show.

“They went out and gave it their all, no matter what they had to do, whether it was be nude, whether they had to dance, whatever it was. They did it with so much passion and so much soul because it was the only time they had to be seen and appreciated. Tropicoqueta is a tribute to all of them.”

The album follows the massive success of her previous record, ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, which won the Latin Grammy for Album of the Year in 2023 and was among the top five most-streamed albums in the world on Spotify in 2024.

The 15-minute behind-the-scenes video also shows the singer rehearsing with her dancers and the set being prepared for the shoot. It also includes interviews with director Pedro Artola and choreographer Danielle Polanco.



