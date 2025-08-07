All we know so far: New K-pop boy band Cortis signed to BTS and TXT's label Meet Cortis, your new favourite boy band from the same agency that brought you BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. SHARE SHARE BIGHIT Music has unveiled the faces of their new boy band Cortis

BTS and TXT's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has officially unveiled the identities of its brand-new boy band, Cortis.

The label announced in July that Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho will be the creative forces behind the new K-pop outfit.

BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement: "The new band is a 'young creators' crew' with members who will create their own music, choreography and videos.

"All the members are teenagers and they will express their creative talent based on their own stories. All members will take part in the creative process, regardless of their set positions."

And now, we've seen pictures of the five-piece and a teaser for their debut project, arriving on August 18, with a music video for a track called GO! set to drop on August 11.

Cortis is an acronym for Colour Outside The Lines.

BIGHIT said: "Cortis is a young creators' crew with all teenage members.

"They will be flaunting their creative talent through lyrics, songs, choreography and videography based on their own stories."

The band members have previously contributed choreography to BIGHIT's other acts, including Tomorrow X Together (TXT).

BIGHIT's parent company is HYBE and it was previously revealed that hitmaker Ryan Tedder was teaming up with the K-pop giant to form a new boy band.