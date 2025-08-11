WATCH: Rising K-pop boy band CORTIS rack up millions of views with first music video CORTIS have shared the music video for their first single, GO!, and they are already a huge hit with K-pop fans. SHARE SHARE CORTIS have shared the music video for their first song GO!

CORTIS, the rising stars of the K-pop scene, have shared their highly anticipated music video for GO!.

The sharp promo - which has already been viewed more than two million times - is just the beginning of an exciting chapter for the group, as they also unveiled the tracklisting for their upcoming debut EP, COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES, which will drop on September 8.

The single What You Want lands on August 18.

Their first mini-album promises to showcase CORTIS’ versatile musical style.

CORTIS has been generating buzz ever since their formation via BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, with their social media presence proving to be a huge hit with K-pop fans.





The label announced in July that Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon and Keonho will be the creative forces behind the new outfit.

BIGHIT MUSIC said in a statement: "The new band is a 'young creators' crew' with members who will create their own music, choreography and videos.

"All the members are teenagers and they will express their creative talent based on their own stories. All members will take part in the creative process, regardless of their set positions."