David Bowie is getting a podcast series hosted by Kate Moss Upcoming eight-part podcast series David Bowie: Changeling will be hosted by model Kate Moss and will explore the late musician's artistic evolution. A podcast series exploring David Bowie's artistic evolution from 1970 to 1975 will be hosted by Kate Moss

Kate Moss will be presenting an upcoming podcast series about the late David Bowie for BBC Radio 6 Music.

David Bowie: Changeling will be an eight-part podcast where the 51-year-old model will explore the late musician’s artistic evolution between 1970 and 1975.

Set to be available on BBC Sounds from 10 September, the podcast will feature rare and unheard archive interviews with Bowie.

The singer, who died aged 69 in 2016, shared a close friendship with Kate.

She said: "David Bowie was a very special person. Someone who was much more than a friend – he was an enigma.”

Kate added that she was “excited to help share the story of such an incredible transformation”.

Other stars set to appear in the podcast include Sir Elton John and Robbie Williams.

