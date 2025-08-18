BLACKPINK confirmed to release new album in November ‘at the latest’, says YG Entertainment Founder of BLACKPINK’s record label, Yang Hyun Suk, has revealed on social media that a new BLACKPINK album is set to release by November. SHARE SHARE YG Entertainment confirms BLACKPINK are aiming to release an album by November

Fans can expect BLACKPINK to drop a brand new album by November.

The K-pop girl group’s record label, YG Entertainment, recently responded to claims by My Daily Korea that said a mini-album will be released in November. The label initially said they’ll reveal more information at a later date.

Now, the agency’s founder, Yang Hyun Suk, has promised that they’ll do their best and release the album “by November, at the latest”.

He said on YG’s YouTube channel: “A lot of fans are curious about BLACKPINK’s album. I know that the BLACKPINK members and producers in charge of them are working very hard preparing the album.

“I’m hoping for BLACKPINK’s album to be out by November, at the latest. That’s what I’m pushing for – we’ll do our best to get BLACKPINK’s album out soon."

BLACKPINK released the Diplo-produced track, JUMP, in July. It marked their return as a full group after the members, JENNIE, ROSÉ, LISA and JISOO embarked on solo careers.

The girls are currently on their DEADLINE World Tour and recently completed two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, APT. singer ROSÉ, was left "speechless" after receiving eight nominations at the MTV Video Music Awards.

