Everything you need to know about BLACKPINK's shows at London's Wembley Stadium From merch to setlists, here is everything you need to know about BLACKPINK’s concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium. SHARE SHARE BLACKPINK are the first ever K-pop girl group to perform at London's Wembley Stadium

BLACKPINK is in your area, London.

BLACKPINK are making their return to the UK and will be performing at London’s Wembley Stadium on the 15th and 16th of August for their DEADLINE World Tour.

Whether you’re a die-hard BLINK or a casual listener, here’s everything every concert-goer should know about the monumental tour dates.

1. BLACKPINK are the first K-pop girl group to headline Wembley Stadium

BLACKPINK’S upcoming London shows are huge milestones in their career and the K-pop genre as they are the first-ever K-pop girl group to perform at Wembley Stadium.

The only other K-pop act to have performed at the esteemed stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000 people, was BTS in 2019. The Dynamite hitmakers famously sold out their show in 90 minutes.

2. An official BLACKPINK merchandise tour has opened in London for fans to enjoy

From August 13-17, fans will be able to purchase BLACKPINK tour merchandise at Kentish Town’s O2 Forum. The shop will be open from 10am - 8pm (subject to change) and some exciting goods on sale include jerseys with the iconic BLACKPINK branding and lightsticks to amplify the K-pop concert experience.

Exclusive official collectible items are also up for grabs. For every £80 spent at the pop-up store, fans will be able to receive one random BLACKPINK photocard.

3. The hit-packed setlist

The group’s concert setlist has mainly stayed consistent since the DEADLINE World Tour began on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

With the setlist being split up into six different acts, expect to hear their massive hits like How You Like That, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and Pink Venom.

They’ll also be performing their newest Diplo-produced comeback single, JUMP, which they famously released at the opening night of their tour.

To find out more about the best K-pop comebacks of 2025 so far, click to read the official Contact Music list here.

4. The girls will perform their solo tracks

Fans will be happy to hear that, in addition to group songs, the girls will also be performing their solo work.

JENNIE, ROSÉ, LISA and JISOO will have their own individual performances with fan favourites like APT. and Handlebars, which made Contact Music's list of the best K-pop B-sides released this year.

Aside from making history as a K-pop girl group, the members have recently been in the headlines for being one of the main inspirations behind HUNTR/X of Netflix's hit film KPop Demon Hunters. To find out more about the music from the animated film, click here.