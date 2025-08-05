The UK’s first K-pop no.1 in 13 years is from a fictional group in Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters continues to make chart history with ‘Golden’ becoming the UK’s first K-pop no.1 in over a decade. SHARE SHARE Netflix's animated film KPop Demon Hunters lands K-pop's first no.1 on the UK Official Singles Chart in 13 years

The summer of the record-breaking Netflix film, KPop Demon Hunters, shows no signs of slowing down as Golden has become the UK’s first K-pop no.1 in 13 years.

The empowering track sung by fictional girl group HUNTR/X charted at no.1 on Friday (01.08.25), ending Justin Bieber’s short-lived run at the top of the chart with Daisies.

Golden marks the second time in UK Official Singles Chart history that a K-pop song has been crowned no.1 after Psy’s hit Gangnam Style reached the summit in 2012.

Other artists from the genre have come close to the top spot on the chart, with BTS hitting no.3 in 2020 with Dynamite and Butter in 2021. Rosé of Blackpink came even closer with her viral APT featuring Bruno Mars peaking at no.2 and making her the highest charting K-pop solo female artist on the list.

The record is also an impressive feat for animated movie soundtracks. The last time an animated movie saw such success on the chart was Disney’s 2022 film Encanto and the track We Don't Talk About Bruno.

Other chart-topping songs in the UK from animated characters include Do the Bartman from The Simpsons in 1991 and DARE by Gorillaz in 2005.

The takeover of the KPop Demon Hunters goes beyond the no.1 spot with fictional group Saja Boys occupying no.10 and no.11 with Your Idol and Soda Pop.

Songs from the film are making waves with live performances as well, with headlining girl group TWICE performing the live debut of Takedown at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival, coupled with a fascinating drone show.

If you’re a fan of the soundtrack and are looking for more songs like it, check out our list of the best K-pop songs with HUNTR/X and Saja Boys energy here.