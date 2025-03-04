Slayer announce summer show dates, first UK performances in 6 years Thrash metal band Slayer will return to the UK this summer to play their first shows in the nation since 2019. SHARE SHARE Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer

Slayer will return to the UK for the first time since 2019.

The thrash metal band will play two outdoor shows in the UK, one at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on 3 July and the other at Finsbury Park in London on 6 July, in their only European headline appearances of the year.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (04.03.25), the ‘Angel of Death’ singers wrote: “SLAYER will return to the U.K. after six years, performing their biggest headline shows ever in the country.”

Five musical guests will join the thrash rockers at the headline shows: Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed, and Neckbreakker.

Slayer also revealed in February they will join the line-up for Black Sabbath’s final show, a benefit titled ‘Back to the Beginning’ on 5 July in Birmingham, England. Slayer will perform alongside Metallica, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, and Lamb of God at the concert.

Slayer’s last performance in the UK was in 2019 at Download Festival, an annual three-day rock event at Donington Park in Leicestershire.

The band — formed in 1981 by Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman — released their debut album, ‘Show No Mercy’, in 1983, but the 1986 LP ‘Reign In Blood’ skyrocketed into the Billboard Top 100. Slayer retired after a grand farewell tour from May 2018 to December 2019.

The two-time Grammy-winning band made an unexpected comeback by playing Louder Than Life and Riot Fest in the US in September 2024. The band now consists of the same membership as its farewell — King, Tom Araya, Gary Holt, and Paul Bostaph.

Later this year, Slayer are set to headline FEQ festival in Quebec, Canada, on 11 July and Louder than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, on 18 September. FEQ will be Slayer’s first Canadian stop since 2019.

Tickets for Slayer’s Cardiff and London dates go on sale 7 March at 10:00.

Slayer UK tour dates:

July 3 - Cardiff, Wales - Blackweir Fields

July 5 - Birmingham, England - Villa Park (Black Sabbath’s ‘Back to the Beginning’)

July 6 - London, England - Finsbury Park



