Rising band The Lilacs postpone tour as guitarist is diagnosed with testicular cancer The Lilacs have promised to reschedule their shows as guitarist Sam Brichall undergoes treatment for cancer. SHARE SHARE The Lilacs' guitarist Sam Birchall has been diagnosed with testicular cancer

Rising indie band The Lilacs have postponed their UK headline tour due to guitarist Sam Birchall being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The Wigan musician has been left in "huge shock" after learning he has the disease that claimed the life of his mum, with the band evening naming themselves after the treatment facility The Lilac Centre.

A statement read: "It's with sadness that I have to announce this news to you all...after a recent downturn in health & undergoing various tests I have been diagnosed with testicular cancer. After starting this band with Ollie all those years ago, and in fact naming the band after 'The Lilac Centre' since my mum sadly passed away with cancer, this all seems ironic and a huge shock to myself and us all. With this in mind, my personal health and wellbeing must come first and I will be starting my ongoing treatment immediately."





The postponed shows include a sold-out show in Hull on March 27, and a sold-out gig in Sheffield on March 28, with the band planning to reschedule the dates.

The tour setback comes days after the group released their new EP, ‘The 395 (To Forever)’, featuring the popular singles ‘You’re Not That Daft’, ‘Calling It A Night’ and ‘Where You’ve Been Hiding’.

Fans can help support the band’s ambition of making their first Official Charts impact by buying the EP here. It is available on CD, black vinyl and a striking navy blue and white splatter vinyl.







