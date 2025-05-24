10 fascinating facts about Metallica as they announce more world tour dates How much do you know about heavy metal legends Metallica? SHARE SHARE





















Metallica are back on the road, adding more dates to their massive 'M72 World Tour'.

The heavy metal legends have added 16 dates in Europe and the UK between May and July next year.

James Hetfield and co will once again run their 'No Repeat Weekends' with different setlists and support acts.

The run includes two nights at London Stadium on July 3 and 5.

The heavy metal giants have been going strong for over 40 years and still pack out stadiums across the globe, but how much do you know about them?

Here are 10 mind-blowing facts about Metallica...

