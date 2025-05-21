Top Britpop group embarking on anniversary tour Echobelly will mark 30 years of their Top 5 studio album 'On' with a tour of the UK. SHARE SHARE Echobelly are hitting the road in October for the 30th anniversary tour of their second album 'On'

Britpop rockers Echobelly have announced the 'On' 30th anniversary tour.

The group - comprising Sonya Madanat and Glenn Johansson - achieved a No. 4 on the UK Albums Chart with their second studio album in 1995, which featured the tracks 'Great Things' and 'Dark Therapy',

Speaking about the 14-date run, which kicks off on October 2 in Manchester, frontwoman Sonya said: "We're really excited about the chance to play ON in its entirety. A celebration of its 30 years of existence! It’s a special journey for us and a chance to celebrate it with all who come to see us on this tour".

Guitarist Glenn added: “It’ll be a personal re-discovery of a very special time in our musical career. Everything was in front of us and we were thrilled to experience the excitement and be part of that era. ON is considered as one of the top seminal Britpop albums and we’re really excited to bring it back out to audiences."

Ticket for the tour are on sale here.

Echobelly are also set to release their eighth studio album, which was recorded at London’s famous RAK studios with producer Danton Supple (Coldplay, Morrissey, Dave Gahan and Patti Smith).





Echobelly's 2025 tour dates:





OCTOBER

2nd Manchester – New Century Hall

3rd Leeds – Project House

4th Sheffield – Leadmill

9th Bath – Komedia

10th Coventry – HMV Empire

11th Oxford – O2 Academy

12th Southampton – Engine Rooms

16th London – Electric Ballroom

17th Brighton – Chalk

18th Swansea – Sin City





NOVEMBER

5th Newcastle – The Cluny

6th Glasgow – Oran Mor

7th Stoke – Sugarmill

8th Nottingham – The Level