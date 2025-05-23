Justin Baldoni drops Taylor Swift subpoena Justin Baldoni has dropped the subpoena issued to Taylor Swift in his ongoing legal battle with her friend Blake Lively. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift will no longer be supoenaed

Justin Baldoni has dropped the subpoena issued to Taylor Swift in his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

The 41-year-old actor is being sued by his 'It Ends With Us' co-star for sexual harassment and attempting to destroy her reputation, while he has hit back with a lawsuit accusing her of extortion and defamation, and though he had wanted Blake's close friend to give evidence in the case, the 'Gossip Girl' star's representative has revealed that is no longer the case.

CLICK HERE for the full lowdown.