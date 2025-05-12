Yungblud slams festivals charging like £800 'dumb and stupid' Yungblud is disgusted with the ticket prices of some festivals and refuses to play anywhere that is charging extortionate prices. SHARE SHARE Yungblud is disgusted with the ticket prices of some festivals and refuses to play anywhere that is charging extortionate prices

Yungblud has slammed festivals that cost "like £800" as "dumb and stupid".

The rocker launched his own affordable festival, BLUDFEST, in 2024, with tickets priced at just £50, and a lineup including Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, and headlined by Yungblud.

It returns to Milton Keynes Bowl on June 21, 2025, with the likes of Chase Atlantic, Denzel Curry, Blackbear, Rachel Chinouriri, and Peach PRC set to perform.

Tickets this year are priced at £65.

Yungblud thinks it's a disgrace what some festivals charge and he refuses to play any event that is charging crazy prices.

Appearing on BBC One's 'Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg', he said: “This is just dumb. Just stupid. It does not represent real people. I cannot play a festival where it’s like £800 a ticket. How can you stand on stage, and that’s okay?”

He said of his own budget-friendly event: “We wanted to come back and do 20 bands for £65, because that’s the way it should be. In this world, there is nothing you can’t achieve if you are doing it from a place of truth, and for the right reason.

“I was tired of what the festival market was. I was tired that a lot of festival promoters didn’t take me seriously. So I was like: I’ll start my own. Why not?”

BLUDFEST will be the 'Funeral' rocker's only UK show of 2025.

Meanwhile, 'Idols', is set to be released as "a double album in two parts".

Yungblud wrote on X: "The first album to be released on the 20th of June 2025.

"Our most ambitious adventure yet. I feel so proud and grateful to be able to share it with you."

Yungblud was an outspoken critic of former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and encouraged him and other Conservative MPs to attend his festival in order to learn.

He said: “I think they should come and they should learn.

“Obviously I can sit here and say, ‘I think they’re all full of s***.’ But what I would love to happen is I would love them to come and listen.”

The ’11 Minutes’ singer was advised by record company bosses not to “talk politics” in his songs when he was starting his career but he’s glad he didn’t listen.

He said: “Music can genuinely change the world.

“It allows a message to go inside your gut instead of inside your brain.

“When you feel it, I think you’re more inclined to act.”