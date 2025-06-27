Gracie Abrams live in Nottingham review: Long-awaited arena show is an intimate pre-Glastonbury hit Gracie Abrams has all the qualities of a future Glastonbury headliner. SHARE SHARE Gracie Abrams warmed up for Glastonbury in style in Nottingham

Gracie Abrams proved she has all the pop star qualities to headline Glastonbury one day, with a dazzling discography-spanning show for a 10,000-strong crowd at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

The US singer's sold-out gig was originally scheduled for March 3 but unfortunately got cancelled due to illness.

However, Wednesday's (25.06.25) gig arrived in time to act as a warm-up for Abrams' set at Worthy Farm on the Other Stage on Friday night (27.06.25).

Several months have passed but the love in this part of the UK for the daughter of Star Wars director father J. J. Abrams certainly hasn’t dimmed, as proven by the countless groups of teenage friends (and mums with their young daughters) giddy with anticipation.

Looking every bit the star in a sparkling, floor-length silver ballgown, Abrams kicks things off with two huge hits from her second album The Secret Of Us.

Staying partially hidden behind what resembles a window during opener Felt Good About You, Risk then marks her arrival proper. Walking down the platform steps and onto the huge stage, she picks up an acoustic guitar and instantly has everyone singing, bouncing and - when appropriate, screaming - along.

Of course, her diehards remain on their feet (and in full volume) for the next 90 minutes.

“Notting-ham!”, Abrams charms with American twang before thanking the audience for their patience and professing how “devastated” she and the band were by the postponement.

Considering the amount of time she dedicates for interaction throughout the evening, her words feel genuine and sincere.

All this gives the concert an intimate feel; a piano-seated Give You I Give You I builds on this, while Rockland sees her film her point of view from the stage on a fan’s phone.

She even makes time for three young girls to perform a rap they had written about her; “that was so beautiful I think this should be your headline show”, Abrams laughs – “that was the boost I needed”.

This inclusiveness extends to the replica of her childhood bedroom that’s unveiled in the centre of the arena and from which she reflects on her journey to this point, speaking to those nearest and further away, signing diaries and handmade signs as she goes.

Foregoing any outfit changes for endearing mid-song chat, 2020’s emotive I Miss You, I’m Sorry later builds into a stadium anthem thanks to its crashing drums and, upon returning to the stage, Abrams gets the giggles and dons a cowboy hat during a cathartic rendition of Us; it’s rare yet refreshing to see an artist of her stature lean into impromptu imperfections.

Chants of ‘Gracie, Gracie!’ draw her back for a perfect double-hit encore of That’s So True and a pink-hued Close To You; the latter is so rapturous that it threatens to take the roof off.

While earlier in the night she shared her nerves about playing Glastonbury this weekend, there’s certainly no reason for her to be: with a powerful vocal range and the ability to seamlessly switch between softer ballads and angry anthems a la Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift (the latter two of whom she has supported on tour), those at Worthy Farm are sure to lap it up.

Rating: 4/5



