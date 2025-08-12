Chance the Rapper announces And We Back Tour in support of new album Star Line Chance the Rapper is embarking on a North American tour this September and October. SHARE SHARE Chance the Rapper is going on tour in support of his new album Star Line

Chance the Rapper is hitting the road in support of his upcoming album Star Line, set for release this Friday (15.08.25).

The three-time Grammy winner made the exciting announcement on Monday, August 11, revealing that his highly anticipated And We Back Tour will kick off in just a few weeks.

The 32-year-old musician - born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett - will be performing in 15 cities across North America, starting in Houston on Friday, September 26. Fans can expect a high-energy show featuring tracks from his new album alongside his chart-topping hits. The tour will take Chance to major cities such as New Orleans, Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, and his hometown of Chicago.

Presale begins August 12 for Citi cardholders and Verizon customers, with general on-sale starting August 15 via ChanceStuff.com.





Hailed as his “most ambitious and personal project to date", the collection will boast the previously release lead single, Tree, featuring Smino and Lil Wayne.

The record is inspired by the Chicago native's trips to Ghana and Jamaica.

The LP will showcase "Chance’s global journey, artistically, spiritually, and physically, over the past six years."

A press release read: "Created with longtime producer DexLvL and shaped by travels to Ghana, Jamaica, and art fairs around the world, Star Line blends hip-hop, soul and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience and legacy."

It continued: “While Chance has circled the globe in search of new perspectives, the project remains grounded in the worldview that has always defined his art: a deep, unshakable connection to Chicago and to Black culture across the diaspora.”

A full tracklisting is yet to be revealed, however, the album cover, a graphic of Chance's face in front of the aurora borealis, was unveiled by visual artist Brandon Breaux.

Chance previously teased: “This is my most ambitious and personal project to date. I had to go live life again—travel, learn, unlearn—to make something that felt true.”

Star Line is available to pre-order now via chancestuff.com.





Chance the Rapper – And We Back Tour Dates:

Sept 26 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sept 27 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Sept 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Oct 2 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct 4 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

Oct 6 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

Oct 8 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Oct 10 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Oct 12 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Oct 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Oct 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Oct 17 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater

Oct 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau

Oct 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium



