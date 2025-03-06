Gracie Abrams hopes her concerts can be a ‘recharge’ for fans jaded by Donald Trump presidency American singer Gracie Adams - who is currently on her ‘The Secret of Us Tour' - says she wants her fans to be able to "recharge their battery" from politics at her shows. SHARE SHARE Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams wants her concerts to be a distraction from Donald Trump’s presidency.

The American singer/songwriter - who is currently on her ‘The Secret of Us Tour' in support of the album of the same name — is publicly outspoken about her dislike for US President Trump, and she wants her concerts to be a distraction from the new Republican administration.

In an interview with The Guardian, she said: “I can give people who are coming to these shows two hours to feel everything they’re feeling at an extreme, and be able to express it, or just distract themselves for two hours and recharge their battery.”

She continued: “We’re going to have to work out how to do that every single day, not just for the next four years, because obviously the impact of the next four years is going to be long-lasting.”

Abrams — daughter of ‘Star Wars’ director JJ Abrams — has long been outspoken about her opposition to Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election in November and began his non-consecutive second term on 20 January.

The ‘I miss you, I’m sorry’ singer told The Guardian: “Trump has only been in office for a month and has already done everything in his power to make every marginalised community feel smaller, to make everybody more at risk, to overwhelm us with information, or disinformation, so that we feel powerless and hopeless.”

Abrams — a dedicated Kamala Harris supporter — said she felt an incredible “strength in gathering” when she performed at the Democratic candidate’s campaign rally in Wisconsin on 30 October.

That sense of togetherness, Abrams said, is “the antidote right now.” She hopes to provide it to her fans through performing.

She said: “Obviously, there’s got to be so much more we do when we gather in that way. But I feel really lucky to have witnessed in person what that kind of light feels like, especially now in the face of this quality of darkness. It’s unprecedented, it’s global.”

‘The Secret of Us’, the singer’s second LP, came out in June, with hit tracks ‘Risk’ and ‘Close To You’. The album spent a week at No. 1 on UK Charts, a milestone for the singer, and the song ‘That’s So True’ stayed at No. 1 for 18 weeks.

The US leg of the tour ran 5 September through 15 October. However, Abrams had mixed feelings about continuing to tour after the election.

She said: “Right before going off, I was just like: how are we not all dedicating all of our time to fighting this … thing?”

Abrams continued the global tour in Europe on 8 February. She is currently in the UK and will play shows in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Dublin, and Glasgow from 6 to 12 March.