Ozzy Osbourne's final journey captured in moving BBC documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will showcase the "enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon". Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home will air on August 18 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

The BBC is set to air the deeply personal documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, following the passing of the music legend.

The film about the Black Sabbath frontman - who passed away on July 22, at the age of 76, following years of ill health - offers an intimate look at the final chapter of The Prince of Darkness' extraordinary life, told through the eyes of the Osbourne family and filmed over three tumultuous years.

Originally announced in 2022 as a series titled Home to Roost, the project evolved into a one-hour special as Ozzy’s health declined. What emerged is a raw, moving portrait of a rock legend confronting mortality, chasing one last dream, and leaning on the unwavering love of his family.

Produced by Expectation and JOKS Productions Limited for BBC One and iPlayer, Coming Home follows Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s emotional attempt to return to the UK — a long-held dream that becomes a race against time. As Ozzy battles to regain strength for one final performance, July 5's Back To The Beginning concert, the documentary captures the Osbournes in all their chaotic, loving glory: Sharon’s steely resolve, Jack’s quiet support, Kelly’s heartfelt reflections, and Ozzy’s signature blend of mischief and vulnerability.

In one of the film’s most poignant moments, Kelly admits, “Iron Man wasn’t really made of iron,” a line that encapsulates the bittersweet tone of the documentary.

Clare Sillery, BBC Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, praised the film’s emotional depth: “It features family moments, humour, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy’s fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

Executive producers Ben Wicks and Colin Barr echoed the sentiment, calling it “an inspiring and poignant account” of Ozzy’s final years. “

They said: "Ozzy was loved by millions not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and honesty… But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy’s intense love for his exceptional family.”

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home is set to air on BBC One and iPlayer on August 18 at 9pm.