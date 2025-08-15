Taylor Swift reveals why her upcoming album has an orange theme Pop star Taylor Swift has explained the significance of the orange theme for her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl. SHARE SHARE Taylor Swift revealed on the New Heights podcast the meaning behind the use of the colour orange for her upcoming album

Taylor Swift has shared the meaning of the orange theme for her upcoming album.

The Blank Space singer’s album, The Life of a Showgirl, is due for release on October 3 and features the use of orange on the artwork.

She revealed on the New Heights podcast with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce the colour symbolises how she felt during The Eras Tour.

She said: "I've just always liked it ... It feels like energetically how my life has felt - and this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during [The Eras Tour], which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant."

Taylor shared more details about her 12th studio LP including major collaborators and the deeper meaning behind the album’s cover.

To read the full story, click here.