Exclusive: Clean Bandit hint they could make this singer a permanent fixture in the band

The Rather Be hitmakers - Grace Chatto, Jack Patterson and Luke Patterson - recently teamed up with the South African vocalist on the track Believe, and they loved working with the Idols South Africa star so much, they haven't ruled out him joining the band.

Jack told ContactMusic.com when asked if he could lead the band full-time: “Maybe Lloyiso. Never before but maybe now.”

Cellist Grace hopes Jack and Luke make an album with Lloyiso.

She said: "Jack is going to the Burning Man Festival, and we are trying to convince Lloyiso to go with him so they can write an album with him."

Clean Bandit have never had a constant singer and have recruited the likes of Anne-Marie, Jess Glynne and Zara Larsson to front their tunes in the past.

Grace said of working Lloyiso: "This is the most organic collaboration we have ever done I think, because we were in South Africa in Cape Town, and we met Lloyiso quite randomly after a performance. His friends, these two producers called 'The Imports' asked us to stay out here. We were meant to fly back to London to write some songs, and Jack and Luke did go back to London, so I went on my own and we all stayed in this big house, and we made writing rooms in every bedroom. I always like to be in bed, so it was perfect to be in bed. We had keyboards all over the bed, and guitars and everything, and we started a beat, and Lloyiso just came out with an incredible melody that became the chorus, and I have never heard such a beautiful voice. It was so moving, and I said, “sing it again”, and voice-noted it to send to Jack who had just landed in Heathrow. He went crazy and immediately wrote some chords under that melody."

Lloyiso admitted it was a "dream come true" to join forces with the Grammy winners.

He said: "I didn't believe it was happening until I got to the house and saw Grace, and then Jack sent the voice note back, and I realised my dreams had come true. This song is literally about achieving your dreams and goals, so it is such a beautiful experience going back and forth with ideas. With Clean Bandit being in the industry for a while, for them to give me a platform to say 'this is what I like, and what I don't like', this is so commendable, as a lot of people who have so much experience usually don't give opportunities to the young people that are coming up. For them to give creative freedom was such a beautiful experience, and that's why the record is such a beautiful synergy. It hasn't been one-sided; it has been all of us coming together."

Clean Bandit and Lloyiso have released an acoustic version of Believe.




