The Dare shares Freakquencies club tune Tambourine

The Dare has shared the filthy club banger Tambourine from his upcoming EP Freakquencies: Vol 1.

New York’s buzzy genre-defying provocateur is back with a new post-punk instrumental.

Following his breakout debut album, 2024's What's Wrong with New York?, and viral remixes for Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, The Dare is back with another hypnotic raver from his latest project.

The four-track mini-album, which also includes the tracks Kick, Modelizer, and Exhilaration, is named after The Dare's New York party, Freakquencies.

The event started at Manhattan’s basement bar Home Sweet Home and has gone on to attract thousands of dance music fans.

Freakquencies has since drawn crowds in Brooklyn and Mexico City, with special guests including DJs Doss, Danny L Harle, Dylan Brady and Kelly Lee Owens.

The Dare - whose real name is Harrison Patrick Smith - will release Freakquencies: Vol 1 on August 22.

The party-starter will bring his high-octane set to festivals including Sziget, Way Out West, Pukkelpop, Lowlands, Reading and Leeds, and Austin City Limits this summer.





The Freakquencies: Vol 1 tracklist is

1. Kick

2. ‘Modelizer

3. Tambourine

4. Exhilaration



