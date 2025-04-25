PinkPantheress teams up with The Dare on new song Stateside PinkPantheress and The Dare deliver stomping raver, 'Stateside'. SHARE SHARE Listen to 'Stateside' on all major streaming platforms now

PinkPantheress has released the new song, 'Stateside', written and produced by The Dare.

The 'Boys a Liar' hitmaker is back with an infectious new banger for the second offering of her forthcoming second mixtape, 'Fancy That', which is set for release on May 9.

The project is the follow-up to 2021's buzzy debut release, 'To Hell with It'.

PinkPantheress teamed up with the man behind Charli xcx and Billie Eilish hit duet ‘Guess’, The Dare (Harrison Smith), plus aksel arvid (Jack Harlow) and Count Baldor on the thumping raver.

She said: “So excited to share with you my favourite song off of the project, Stateside. it explores my growth as an artist and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as me.”

Listen to Stateside here.