Charli xcx includes hardcore punk band Turnstile and Britpop icons Pulp in list of artists set for a sizzling summer Charli xcx has named the artists she hopes emulate her 'Brat Summer' in 2025. SHARE SHARE Charli xcx hands over 'Brat Summer' to eclectic group of artists

Charli xcx has reeled off her "artists of the summer", including American hardcore band Turnstile and Britpop legends Pulp.

During her second Coachella set on April 19, the Grammy winner revealed the artists she hopes will the same success as she did with 'Brat Summer'.

She also tipped the hat to the likes of Bon Iver, A$AP Rocky, Pink Pantheress, and, of course, her 'Girl, So Confusing' collaborator Lorde.

Charli told the crowd: “Maybe it’s time for a different kind of summer?”

Here's a roundup of the artists name-dropped's upcoming albums...

Turnstile

The Baltimore rockers - who formed in 2010 - will release their fourth studio album, 'Never Enough', on June 6, 2025.

Pulp

The Jarvis Cocker-led Britpop legends - who are best known for the '90s hit 'Common People' - just announced their first studio album in 24, years, 'More', which drops on June 6, 2025. So far, they've shared the lead single, 'Spike Island'.

Bon Iver

The indie band founded by Justin Vernon in 2006 released their latest LP, 'Sable, Fable', on April 11. It features guest appearances from Dijon, Flock of Dimes, and Danielle Haim, with additional contributions from Kacy Hill, Jacob Collier and Mk.gee, and more. It charted at No.4 in the UK.

A$AP Rocky

The rap superstar is due to release his eagerly anticipated LP 'Don't Be Dumb' sometime this summer. It will include the previously released singles 'Highjack' featuring Jessica Pratt, 'Tailor Swif', and 'Ruby Rosary' featuring J. Cole.

PinkPantheress

The 'Boy's a Liar' star will release her debut studio album, 'Fancy That, on May 9, 2025.

Lorde

The New Zealand pop star is due to release her fourth studio album sometime this year. The first single, 'What Was That', is out on April 25 and marks her first solo track in nearly four years. The 'Royals' hitmaker recently teased that "everything is about to change" ahead of her new era.





'Brat Summer' will continue into this summer, with Charli heading to Glastonbury, LIDO Festival, and Parklife.

However at the end of the set, Charli posted a cryptic message displayed behind her: "Does this mean that Brat Summer is finally over????? idk? Maybe? yes cuz duh it was already over like last year. wait…was it? NO??? i don’t know who i am if it’s over??? F***KKKKKKK wait…i remembered…i’m charli. and honestly i just want moment to last forever. Please don’t let it be over."