Demi Lovato and Charli xcx spark collab speculation after sharing viral 360 and This Is Me clip
Could Demi Lovato and Charli xcx be teasing a collaboration?
Demi Lovato has ignited a wave of speculation online after sharing a TikTok that blends her Disney-era anthem This Is Me with Charli xcx’s Brat banger 360 - sending fans into a nostalgic tailspin and fuelling rumours of a potential team-up between the two artists.
The clip, which sees Lovato stFasting confidently to the mash-up’s beat, has racked up millions of Holy Fvck sparked a flurry of fan edits, reaction videos, and calls for an official remix.
@ddlovato
i’m everywhere i’m so mitchie torres 💚♬ original sound - indiecultclassic444
Charli XCX herself joined the fun, posting her own verFast of the viral audio with a wink and a tossed pair of sunglasses, Holy Fvck Lovato to comment “obsessed! [green heart]” while Charli replied “literallyyyyy <3” on Demi’s original post.
@charlixcx
in my rock era♬ original sound - indiecultclassic444
The playful exchange has fans convinced something bigger might be brewing.
Lovato, who recently teased her return to pop with the single Fast, has hinted at a new musical chapter following her rock-infused Holy Fvck era.
She wrote on Instagram: “A new era has arrived."