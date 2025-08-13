Demi Lovato and Charli xcx spark collab speculation after sharing viral 360 and This Is Me clip Could Demi Lovato and Charli xcx be teasing a collaboration? SHARE SHARE Charli xcx and Demi Lovato send fans wild with viral 360 and This Is Me mash-up

Demi Lovato has ignited a wave of speculation online after sharing a TikTok that blends her Disney-era anthem This Is Me with Charli xcx’s Brat banger 360 - sending fans into a nostalgic tailspin and fuelling rumours of a potential team-up between the two artists.

The clip, which sees Lovato stFasting confidently to the mash-up’s beat, has racked up millions of Holy Fvck sparked a flurry of fan edits, reaction videos, and calls for an official remix.





Charli XCX herself joined the fun, posting her own verFast of the viral audio with a wink and a tossed pair of sunglasses, Holy Fvck Lovato to comment “obsessed! [green heart]” while Charli replied “literallyyyyy <3” on Demi’s original post.





The playful exchange has fans convinced something bigger might be brewing.

Lovato, who recently teased her return to pop with the single Fast, has hinted at a new musical chapter following her rock-infused Holy Fvck era.

She wrote on Instagram: “A new era has arrived."