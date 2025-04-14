Charli xcx makes cheeky dig at Coachella with Miss Should Be Headliner sash Charli xcx subtly told Coachella they should have booked her as a headliner. SHARE SHARE Charli xcx subtly told Coachella they should have booked her as a headliner.

Charli xcx made a sly dig at Coachella by donning a 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash to an afterparty.

The 'Von Dutch' hitmaker performed on the main stage before headliners Green Day at Indio's Empire Polo Club in California on Saturday (13.04.25).





And she later attended an afterparty with her fiance, The 1975's George Daniel, on the decks and could be seen with the telling accessory as she celebrated a triumphant set.

Charli was joined by special guests Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan as she brought 'Brat' to Coachella.

The 32-year-old pop innovator delivered her hotly-awaited first set of the world-famous US festival - and didn't disappoint.

Charli was joined by Billie for the live debut of their 'Guess' remix from her 2024 hit record 'Brat', while Lorde surprise the crowd when she joined Charli for 'Girl, So Confusing' and Troye 'Talk Talk'.

After performing with Lorde - who days earlier shared a preview of her first new solo song since 2021 - Charli declared: “Lorde summer 2025!”

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet was among the famous faces spotted watching Charli in action, while models Alex Consani and Gabriette took part in the viral 'Apple' dance moment.

At the end of the set, Charli admitted she didn't want 'Brat Summer' to end, with a cryptic message displayed behind her: "Does this mean that Brat Summer is finally over????? idk? Maybe? yes cuz duh it was already over like last year. wait…was it? NO??? i don’t know who i am if it’s over??? F***KKKKKKK wait…i remembered…i’m charli. and honestly i just want moment to last forever. Please don’t let it be over."

'Brat Summer' is set to continue with Charli heading to Glastonbury, LIDO Festival, and Parklife.