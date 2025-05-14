Watch: Celine Dion delivers surprise message to Eurovision Song Contest stars Celine Dion reflected on her Eurovision win 37 years ago and said it was a "life-changing" experience. SHARE SHARE Celine Dion sent a message of support to this year's Eurovision Song Contest stars

Celine Dion recorded a surprise video message for this year's 'Eurovision Song Contest' stars.

Aired at the semi-finals in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday (13.05.25), the 1988 'Eurovision' winner - who triumphed with her song 'Ne partez pas sans moi' for Switzerland 37 years ago - had a special message of encouragement for this year's contestants and the team behind the world's biggest song contest.





She began: “Dear Eurovision family and contestants. I’d love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now. Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart. It’s a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary.

“Winning the Eurovision song contest for Switzerland in 1988 was a life-changing moment for me and I’m so thankful for everyone who supported me.”

The 57-year-old power ballad icon continued: “It’s so beautiful and emotional to see Switzerland winning and hosting this incredible event once again. To the people of Switzerland, thank you for your love. This night is yours and I hope you feel as proud as I do.”

Speaking in French, she added: “Music unites us, not only this evening, not only at the moment. Wonderful. It is our strength, our support and our support in the moments where we need it. I love you all, Europe and the rest of the world, of course. Kisses, I love you.”

After the video message was played on a giant screen, contestants from the 2024 contest covered her winning song.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker returned to live performance at the Paris Olympics in July, amid her battle with neurological condition stiff person syndrome.

Eurovision's Grand Final is set to take place on Saturday (17.05.25).

The UK entry this year is 'What The Hell Just Happened?' by girl group Remember Monday (Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele).



