WATCH: Moving moment Yungblud gifts custom-made cross necklace to Ozzy Osbourne Yungblud had a special cross necklace made for hero Ozzy Osbourne which he gifted him at his final concert. SHARE SHARE Yungblud and Ozzy Osbourne shared their love for each other during the surprise gifting

Yungblud said of the special gift: "Back in 2022 on the video shoot for The Funeral, Ozzy gave me his gold cross and said 'I hope this brings you luck'. I thought, on this monumental moment for him and Sabbath, it was time for me to return the favour and let him know what he and the band means to me."

Yungblud performed Black Sabbath ballad Changes in honour of the Prince of Darkness at the Back To The Beginning concert at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5.