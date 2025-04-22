A cup of tea solves everything! Liam and Noel Gallagher reunite family over a brew ahead of Oasis reunion tour Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited over a brew ahead of their huge Oasis reunion. SHARE SHARE The former enemies reunited over a cup of tea ahead of their huge Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher had a "biblical Easter Sunday" with his formerly estranged brother, Noel Gallagher, and his sons.

The Oasis frontman had a big family reunion ahead of the Britpop legends' reunion tour on Sunday (20.04.25), with his former arch-nemesis sibling and his boys, Donovan, 18, and Sonny, 14, coming over for a spot of tea at Liam's pad.

He posted to X: “So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs i obviously blew [their] minds coz im cool as f*** you heard it here 1st. (sic)"

So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs i obviously blew there minds coz im cool as fuck you heard it here 1st LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 21, 2025

The meeting comes after Liam quashed a report that claimed that he and guitarist Noel reunited at the Nobu Hotel Portman Square near Hyde Park, London, in February.

When one fan asked: “Is it true that you spoke for one hour with Noel in a hotel in London the other day?", Liam replied: “FAKE NEWS”.

Meanwhile, Noel recently admitted he was totally stunned by the huge demand for Oasis reunion tour tickets.

The 57-year-old musician and songwriter and singer Liam put an end to their 15-year feud last year and, in August, announced they were reuniting for the 'Oasis Live '25' stadium tour.

In an interview with Kevin Cummins for the new book, ‘Oasis: The Masterplan’, Noel broke his silence on the ticket chaos that ensued when the tour went on sale, admitting he was "taken aback" by the phenomenal interest.

Noel said: "I thought it’d be a big deal, but I was a bit taken aback by just how much of a big deal it was.”

When tickets went on sale for 'Oasis Live '25' ticket sites crashed and Ticketmaster caused controversy when the seller applied dynamic pricing to the tickets due to the overwhelming demand for the shows, while some fans faced online queues of up to 10 hours to get into the concerts.

The band, pledging efforts to prevent ticket reselling at raised prices, partnered with the resale platform Twickets and stated it would cancel any tickets sold for profit elsewhere. Tickets were being resold for as much as £10,000.

Fans have wished for an Oasis reunion since the brothers infamously split in 2009 when Noel walked out on the band before a headline festival performance in Paris in the wake of a huge backstage bust-up with younger brother Liam.

The tour will mark brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher’s first time on stage together in 16 years.

The 'Oasis Live ‘25' line-up is believed to include Noel and Liam, bassist Andy Bell, guitarist Gem Archer, original rhythm guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs and newcomer Joey Waronker on drums.

The tour will hit stadiums across the UK and Ireland, kicking off on July 4 in Cardiff and proceeding to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin through September before heading around the world.