Natalia Lafourcade drops new album, Cancionera Latin GRAMMY-winning Mexican superstar Natalia Lafourcade has officially released her hotly anticipated album, 'Cancionera'. Natalia Lafourcade introduces her new alter ego, La Cancionera, on breathtaking new album

Natalia Lafourcade has dropped her highly anticipated 12th studio album, ‘Cancionera’.

The Latin GRAMMY-winning Latin icon’s latest offering combines original tracks and reinterpretations of traditional Mexican music.

Recorded entirely in one take on analogue tape, ‘Cancionera’ showcases Natalia’s raw talent and intimate sound, as she introduces her new alter ego, La Cancionera. The album pays homage to her roots in Veracruz, weaving rich cultural influences into its lyrical poetry.

Teaming up once again with producer Adan Jodorowsky, the record features collaborations with notable artists, including Hermanos Gutiérrez, El David Aguilar, and Soundwalk Collective, creating a layered musical experience that beautifully balances contemporary elements with deep-rooted traditions.

Natalia will take ‘Cancionera’ on the road, kicking off a series of intimate concerts across Mexico before touring theatres in the US.

Reflecting on the album, she said in a press release: “The Veracruz culture has deeply influenced the way I understand music.

“In this new album, that influence manifests in the rhythms and the poetics of its lyrics.

“For some time now, I have dreamed of returning to the stage in a different way — perhaps more intimately, closer to my audience.

“My desire is to share the intimacy I experience with my songs in my room, in my home, in my personal universe, or even in my own imagination.”

Don’t miss ‘Cancionera’, available now on all major streaming platforms.