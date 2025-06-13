Pop superstar Dua Lipa engaged to Callum Turner Dua Lipa has confirmed she and Callum Turner are engaged following months of speculation SHARE SHARE Callum Turner and Dua Lipa are engaged

The Levitating singer's fans spotted she was wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger in an Instagram post on Christmas Eve (24.12.24), and she's now confirmed the 35-year-old actor popped the question with a custom piece of jewellery he had made with the advice of her sister Rina and her best friends.

