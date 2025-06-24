New 'elevated live experience' Greatest Music Artists launched by Ostereo founder Howard Murphy Ostereo founder Howard Murphy is launching a new live experience this November called Greatest Music Artists. SHARE SHARE

A new "elevated live experience" called Greatest Music Artists is to launch later this year.

Greatest Music Artists was founded in 2024 by music entrepreneur and Ostereo founder Howard Murphy and it is "focused on empowering music talent to showcase their artistry with no limits through extraordinary live performances”.

On 15 November 2025, the ground-breaking new show will launch and will be hosted by BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders at a secret central London location.

A statement read: "This multi-artist event provides a unique platform for cutting-edge performers, offering them an unprecedented, unlimited budget to craft their ultimate dream performance and explore the limits of live showmanship."

Murphy played a pivotal role in launching the careers of hundreds of music artists like Joel Corry, and in 2024 sold his previous music business Ostereo, Murphy has a proven track record of identifying and nurturing music talent. Now he turns his attention to creating a performance-first initiative that will cultivate dynamic forward thinking music artists and deliver unforgettable shows for fans.

Speaking about Greatest Music Artists (GMA), Murphy said: "GMA is born from a desire to elevate the live music experience for both artists and audiences. We’re providing an environment for incredible talent to express their artistry without limits, creating intimate and exciting events that are accessible to modern music fans. This is the future of live music performance, and we can’t wait for you to be a part of it.”

With eight incredible artists for the first-ever Greatest Music Artists yet to be announced, each GMA event will have something for everyone, bringing together fresh, genre-defining artists from the worlds of dance, rap, pop and more.

Tickets will be available soon at www.hqgma.com

Tickets will be available soon at www.hqgma.com




