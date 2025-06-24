Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten ghosted Loyle Carner over album feature Loyle Carner has claimed Grian Chatten stopped replying to him after he asked him to feature on his latest LP. SHARE SHARE Loyle Carner tried to get Grian Chatten to feature on his latest album - to no avail

Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten was approached by Loyle Carner to feature on his latest album.

The poetic hip-hop star released the album hopefully ! last week and has revealed that he asked the Starburster rocker via text message if he wanted to add his vocals to one of the songs - but he ghosted him after the request.

Appearing on Chicken Shop Date, he told host Amelia Dimoldenberg: “There were a few songs that I really wanted someone to sing on.

"We were talking for ages and then as soon as I talked about him being on one of my tunes, he just stopped replying.

"It’s kind of thanks to him that I’m singing on [the album].”

