BLACKPINK to unveil new song at first night of DEADLINE world tour

BLACKPINK are planning to premiere a new song at the opening date of their DEADLINE world tour.

Following various reports that suggested the K-pop girl group - comprising Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé - would debut new music in early July, their record label has revealed plans are in place to share a new track when the jaunt kicks off on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

As per the Korea Times, a spokesperson for YG Entertainment said in a statement: “There were many discussions about how to announce the new song, and we decided to premiere it at the Goyang concert, which marks the starting point of the DEADLINE world tour and a moment to reunite with our fans. We will officially share more details about the song release date soon.”

A report by K-media outlet JTBC Entertainment reported the impending activity.

The article noted: "The new song is said to have a new feel while retaining BLACKPINK's existing charm, raising expectations."

Another outlet, Top Star News, also claimed to have had communications with YG Entertainment, who told them: "We ask that you confirm this through an official promotion in the future."

It was also recently confirmed that BLACKPINK had started shooting a music video for their first song since 2022's Born Pink album.





YG Entertainment said the band started working with a "famous director" on June 6.

A statement read: "We are shooting the music video in partnership with a famous director from overseas.

"It will be an iconic video that comprises all of BLACKPINK's identity and music."

No release date was given, however, YG added: "You can look forward to the special project to prove the reputation of BLACKPINK, which has become a global leading artist."

The Sour Candy hitmakers have been busy in the studio working on a new album.

Lisa - who released her debut album Lalisa back in 2021 - recently revealed she and her bandmates had reunited and are "super excited" to prepare new music for their fans.

In an interview with Variety, the White Lotus actress spilled: “Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago.

“We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

With regards to the wait for their first album, Lisa said: “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”