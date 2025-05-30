K-pop idol LISA lands documentary about her 'groundbreaking career' LISA has teamed up with Sony Music Vision on director Sue Kim on a documentary about her dazzling career. SHARE SHARE LISA is the subject of a new documentary about her 'groundbreaking career'

A new documentary about LISA promises a "glimpse into her world that no one's ever seen before".

The BLACKPINK star and 'White Lotus' actress has joined forces with Sony Music Vision on the film, which has been a year in the making and is directed by Sue Kim (The Speed Cubers and The Last of the Sea Women).

A press release states: "The untitled project will give fans exclusive access to LISA with an in-depth look at the artist’s groundbreaking career and creative vision outside of the world-renowned group, BLACKPINK."

A trailer was aired during Sony Music Vision’s Inaugural Content Showcase in Hollywood on Thursday (29.05.25).

LISA said: “This has been such an incredible year and I’m so lucky to have the opportunity to capture these special moments on film and share the experience with my fans. Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We’ve been all around the world together and I know this is just the beginning of many more exciting things to come.”

Sue Kim said: “Following Lisa on this transformative and thrilling year has been a true honour and a cinematic gift.

“There have been so many moments on her journey that I think will surprise people and give a glimpse into her world that no one’s ever seen before. I’m excited for viewers to watch the film and witness this extraordinary moment in her life.”

A release date and title is not yet known.





Elsewhere, the showcase saw the hotly-anticipated Oasis documentary chronicling their upcoming 'Oasis Live '25 Tour' teased.

The reuniting Britpop legends have teamed up with 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, who is producing the film, while Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace will direct.

Oasis’ UK and Ireland shows - their only European shows in 2025 - will kick off in Cardiff on July 4 and see them joined by special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.

The 'Supersonic' band will also play USA, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil.



