Radiohead singer Thom Yorke says AI does nothing more than steal from human artistic expression

Thom Yorke - the frontman for Radiohead and The Smile - has spoken out against the onslaught of artificial intelligence in music and the creative industries, insisting the technology can do nothing more than replicate "genuine human artistic expression".

The 56-year-old songwriter – who has just released his first full-length electronic album 'Tall Tales', a collaboration with Mark Pritchard – is against the onslaught of AI in the music business and other creative industries.

