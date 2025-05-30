New posthumous DMX album previewed by Joyner Lucas collaboration The posthumous album ‘DMX Features’ is expected later this year. SHARE SHARE A second posthumous DMX album is on the way later this year

The first taste of a new posthumous DMX album has arrived.

Following the release of the late rap icon's final album, 'Exodus', which was posthumously released in May 2021 - a month after DMX's death - a new LP entitled 'DMX Features’ is expected to land later this year.

On Friday (30.05.25), the lead track, 'Bring Out The Worst', featuring Grammy nominated rapper Joyner Lucas, was put out on streaming services.

Further details, including the tracklisting, are yet to be announced.

The late hip-hop superstar - real name Earl Simmons - died in April 2021 after suffering a cocaine-induced heart attack aged 50.

The family of the 'Party Up' hitmaker hailed him "a warrior" when they announced his passing.

They said in a statement at the time: "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

“Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."



