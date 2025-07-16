WATCH: K-pop girl group aespa's Dark Arts music video The music video for Dark Arts by aespa in collaboration with PUBG: Battlegrounds is out now. SHARE SHARE aespa have released the music short for Dark Arts in collaboration with PUBG: Battlegrounds

Aespa have released the song Dark Arts in the battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The K-pop group - comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning - can be seen wielding guns fending off enemies in the explosive music video.

The four-piece are due to give the debut performance of Dark Arts at the PNC 2025 Grand Finals on July 27 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

The girls released the song Dirty Work in June, with more new material expected in September.

The band are known for their AI avatars - which they launched with five years ago - but they might not be around forever, as they want to hone in on their "human traits".

Giselle told Billboard earlier this year: “We’re not actual AI; we do have days where we don’t feel the best.

“Our storyline can be fun to keep up with, but I want fans to look up to aespa for our human traits, too.”

Ningning told the outlet: "We did start out with our avatar concept, but now we’re also trying really hard to explore different concepts and themes. In the future, there may be moments where the fans don’t see the avatars."

Karina added: "We want aespa to be a really stylish group, not only in fashion and music, but also in terms of versatility and excelling in every genre. I also want all our members to shine individually when we’re together and even when we’re not together."



