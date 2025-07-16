The Fratellis announce extra dates for their 20th-anniversary UK tour of Costello Music The Fratellis have added four new dates to their Costello Music anniversary tour. SHARE SHARE The Fratellis extend tour due to demand

The Fratellis have added extra dates to their UK tour, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of their BRIT Award-winning debut album Costello Music.

Kicking off at Nottingham’s Rock City on February 5, 2026, the now 16-date tour will include additional shows in Manchester (21), Bristol (23), Newcastle (24), and Glasgow (26).

A venue pre-sale for the additional shows will begin at 10am on Thursday (17.07.25), with tickets going on general sale at 10am on Friday (18.07.25), via www.thefratellis.co.uk.

Released in autumn 2006, Costello Music made an immediate impact, spending 83 weeks on the UK Albums Chart Top 100 and peaking at Number 2. The album is packed with timeless tracks, from the cheeky Henrietta to the anthemic timeless classic Chelsea Dagger.

Two decades later, after a string of festival performances - including a headline set on the Avalon Stage at Glastonbury - The Fratellis will hit the road to celebrate their landmark debut. The band will be expanding to a nine-piece lineup for this special tour, with Jon Fratelli (lead vocals, guitar), Barry Fratelli (bass), and Mince Fratelli (drums) leading the way.

Jon Fratelli said: “The response since we announced this tour has been incredible, with all of the dates either sold out or about to sell out. We’re excited to be able to add these extra dates, including a hometown show in Glasgow to close the tour. We really can’t wait to see everyone in February.”

Since the release of Costello Music, The Fratellis have continued to establish themselves as a mainstay in British guitar music. With six studio albums, their latest, Drunk Under a Full Moon, released in 2021, earned a top-three chart position and praise for its bold fusion of stomping sing-alongs and lush brass and strings. A deluxe version of the record arrived in 2022, featuring eight unreleased tracks.

Now, as they celebrate their debut album’s milestone, The Fratellis are eager to bring Costello Music back to the stage for fans old and new.

The Fratellis 2026 UK Tour Dates

February

5th – Nottingham, Rock City

6th – Cardiff, Great Hall (sold out)

7th – London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

9th – Norwich, UEA

10th – Lincoln, Engine Shed

12th – Liverpool, Olympia

13th – Manchester, Albert Hall (sold out)

14th – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

15th – Portsmouth, Guildhall

17th – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

19th – Leeds, O2 Academy

20th – Newcastle, NX (sold out)

21st – Manchester, Albert Hall

23rd – Bristol, The Prospect Building

24th – Newcastle, NX

26th – Glasgow, O2 Academy