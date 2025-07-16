A lucky fan fulfilled her dream of meeting Jennifer Lopez Spanish artist Esther Moya González painted a portrait of the star while waiting in the queue for her show at the Movistar Arena in Madrid. SHARE SHARE Esther Moya González fulfilled her dream of meeting Jennifer Lopez after painting a portrait of the star.

A lucky fan fulfilled her dream of meeting Jennifer Lopez after spending nine hours painting a portrait of the star while waiting in the queue for her show at the Movistar Arena in Madrid.

The Jennifer Lopez 'Up All Night' tour kicked off on July 8th in Pontevedra, Spain, and will finish in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12th, after visiting many countries including Turkey, Poland and Hungary.





Esther Moya González, who has previously created portraits of celebrities like Maluma, Dua Lipa and Karol G, spoke with Jennifer’s team to arrange the delivery of her artwork to the 55-year-old singer.





On Sunday (13.07.25), Esther shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing her working on the painting, as well as enjoying the pop star’s performance, who is currently touring Spain.





“Picture of @Jlo painted for 9 hours in the queue for the concert in Madrid. Thank you from my heart, it’s a day I will never forget,” she wrote in the caption.

Esther could hardly believe it when, after the concert, she was invited to present her portrait to Jennifer in person.

J-Lo said: “I’ve seen paintings of me that are not good. This is amazing."

With tears in her eyes, Esther thanked everyone who helped make her dream come true: “This is very strong. I’m so happy and so grateful.”

Jennifer also showed her appreciation by sharing the video of the encounter on her Instagram Stories.



