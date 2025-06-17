Beyoncé beats own record as six London Cowboy Carter Tour dates rake in £45,000,000 Beyoncé's bank balance is bulging even more after her epic six-night stadium stint in London. SHARE SHARE

Beyoncé's six-night run at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium broke her own record for the most tickets sold and the highest-grossing stadium stint of all time - raking in more than £45,000,000 ($61,500,000).

The R'n'B superstar now holds the record for the most concerts performed by any artist at the football stadium, while the Cowboy Carter Tour shows on June 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16 toppled Beyoncé's previous record for five sold-out nights during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

The former Destiny's Child star also achieved the most ticket sales for any artist - with more than 275,000 tickets sold.

In May, it was reported that Beyoncé started her Cowboy Carter Tour with a record setting $55.7 million gross.

The Crazy In Love hitmaker finished a run of five gigs at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on May 9, and pulled in well over $50 million with 217,000 tickets sold.

As reported by Rolling Stone magazine, the Los Angeles run was the "biggest reported single-venue engagement" of the year so far.

It was also the fifth-highest grossing tour stop in Boxscore history, beaten only by U2 at the Sphere in Las Vegas across 2023 and 2024, Harry Styles at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2022, and Take That's Wembley Stadium run in 2011.

It was also the highest-grossing single-venue engagement in history by a female artist.

Beyoncé started her tour on April 28 and returned to the venue on May 1, 4, 7 and 9, pulling in an average of $11.1 million per night with over 43,000 fans in attendance for each show.

With three performances at SoFi in 2023, her eight gigs in total was more than any other artist in the venue's five-year history.







