Rauw Alejandro sends fans into a frenzy with surprise visit to Cosa Nuestra Pop-Up ahead of London gig Puerto Rican Superstar Rauw Alejandro shocked fans with a surprise drop-in at Covent Garden Pop-Up ahead of his London gig. SHARE SHARE Rauw Alejandro's surprise visit sparked a fan frenzy

Rauw Alejandro sent London fans into a meltdown after pulling up unannounced to a pop-up in Covent Garden on Monday (16.06.25).

The global Latin superstar surprised fans at Aguamiel Café, where a special Cosa Nuestra pop-up was held in celebration of his fifth studio album and world tour.

The churrería was transformed into a buzzing creative hub for Rauw’s local fanbase - but no one expected the man himself to show up, just hours before his sold-out London tour stop at The O2 tonight (17.06.25).

Dressed down and flying solo, the Puerto Rican crooner casually walked in and immediately sparked chaos. Fans rushed to greet him as he posed for photos, signed exclusive merch, and shared a few words with his fans.

He told the crowd: “I just arrived, I just got here. It’s a long flight.

“Thank you guys for coming… Who’s coming to the show tomorrow?”

The entire room erupted in unison, with one superfan screaming from across the room: “I’m coming to see you tomorrow and again in Paris!”

Many attendees had only stopped in for a horchata and a bit of bachata, expecting a low-key afternoon, but walked straight into a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

One fan, completely starstruck, said: “It felt like a fever dream. I’m a massive reggaeton fan, so I’m obsessed with artists like Bad Bunny and Rauw.”

The London show is part of Rauw’s Cosa Nuestra World Tour, launched in support of his fifth album - a career-shifting project that celebrates his Puerto Rican roots, featuring collaborators like Bad Bunny, Laura Pausini, Romeo Santos and Pharrell Williams.

The 62-date tour spans North America, Europe, and Latin America, having kicked off on April 5, 2025, in Seattle, and set to wrap on November 18, 2025, in Monterrey, Mexico.

Last night’s surprise pop-up gave London fans an unforgettable moment before the full spectacle arrives onstage.