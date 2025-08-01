Aussie pop trio Blusher drop new EP RACER and announce September UK headline tour Blusher have shared their fun new EP, RACER, ahead of a string of UK dates. SHARE SHARE Blusher are back with the ravey EP RACER

Australian pop trio Blusher have released their highly anticipated new EP, RACER, as they gear up for a run of headline shows in the UK this September.

Made up of Jade, Lauren, and Miranda, the Melbourne-based group continue to carve out their own lane in pop. RACER sees the band fine-tuning their identity with a blend of dreamy nostalgia, inescapable synth-pop hooks, and what they describe as “nonchalant escapism” across the EP’s glistening tracklist.

Written during sessions in Los Angeles, London, and Stockholm, the new release pulls from a wide palette of influences, namechecking the likes of Robyn, MGMT, Basement Jaxx, A.G. Cook, Passion Pit, Charli xcx, and LCD Soundsystem. That genre-blurring spirit is embedded in the band’s creative process — from production to visuals — with the trio having a hand in every element.

Miranda said: “Imagine a rave thrown in the middle of the night on a racetrack with a lot of disco balls everywhere. We’re DJ-ing and we’re singing. Someone is breaking up on the dance floor, someone is confessing their love, people are making out, and somebody else is telling their friends how much they love them. We want Blusher to be the soundtrack to that night.”

Lauren added: “When we first formed, the songs were inspired by conversations with girls in the club bathroom. On this EP, we pivoted slightly to the type of chat that happens in the girls’ locker room — those confessional, team moments that every group of women has at some point.”

Among the standout tracks is the previously unreleased DON’T LOOK AT ME LIKE THAT, co-written with Alisa Xayalith of The Naked and Famous. Built around flickering synths and a pulsing chant, the song explores the awkward territory between friendship and romantic tension.

Lauren said: “We had been talking about finding out a good friend has a crush on you/

“It’s an ‘Anti-Love song’. It can be flirtatious, or you might be pushing someone away. The double meaning is fun.”

Blusher will take RACER on the road this autumn, with UK headline shows confirmed for London, Manchester, and Glasgow in September, followed by a slot at Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival and further US and Australian dates to follow.

RACER is available now on all major streaming platforms. Tickets for the UK tour are on sale via the band’s official site.