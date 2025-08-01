Miles Kane releases swaggering new single Electric Flower, announces intimate UK in-store tour Miles Kane has shared his latest glam-rock tune Electric Flower. SHARE SHARE Miles Kane has shared his new glam-rock tune Electric Flower

Miles Kane is back with another glam-infused single in Electric Flower.

The second release from his upcoming album Sunlight In The Shadows is produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, and sees Kane in full throttle — delivering a strutting, groove-heavy anthem designed to soundtrack your Saturday night.

He said: “Electric Flower is a proper glam rock Saturday night feeling tune.

“It’s one of those you stick on to get your strut on and feel good.”

Written midway through the album sessions in Nashville, Electric Flower was born from what Kane describes as an “electric” chemistry between himself, Auerbach, and the band.

He recalled: “The sun was beaming in Nashville, riffs were falling from our heads onto the frets and the energy between Dan, me, and the band in the studio was ELECTRIC."





The single arrives with a high-energy video and follows hot off the heels of Kane’s recent live appearances alongside The Black Keys and his main stage set at TRNSMT.

It follows the lead single, Love Is Cruel, which Kane compared to The Last Shadow Puppets, his supergroup with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner.

Sunlight In The Shadows, due October 17, sees Auerbach lend his backing vocals and guitar across the record, alongside Pat McLaughlin, Daniel Tashian, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, Cage The Elephant’s Nick Bockrath, Tom Bukovac, and Little Barrie’s Barrie Cadogan.

Kane has also revealed a run of stripped-back solo in-store shows across the UK this September in support of the album, with two shows at Assai Records in Glasgow, followed by dates in Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, Bristol, and Brighton. The performances promise fans an intimate first look at the new material.

Electric Flower - the follow-up to 2023's One Man Band - is out now on all platforms. Sunlight In The Shadows is available to pre-order via official retailers.





Miles Kane's September UK in-store dates:

Thu 11 – Assai Records, Glasgow (3.30pm and 5.30pm)

Fri 12 – The Wardrobe, Leeds

Sun 14 – The Baltic, Liverpool

Mon 15 – Rough Trade, Nottingham

Tue 16 – Rough Trade, Bristol (12pm and 6.30pm)

Thu 18 – Resident, Brighton